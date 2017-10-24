Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

By now you’re hopefully caught up with Big Mouth, Netflix’s delightful animated coming of age series from the minds of Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett and based on Kroll and Goldberg’s adolescence growing up in the suburbs of New York City. But if not, there’s no time like the present, because on Tuesday Netflix announced that the already beloved series been picked up for season two.

The announcement was made with the above short teaser featuring the characters of Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), and Jay (Jason Mantzoukas) all seen in the hormonal throes of tweendom — with nice little touches like Andrew about to turn about “spankify radio” on his iPod, and Nick searching for “big boobs” on the internet. (Given that Nick only just hit puberty at the end of season one, you have to assume he’s still figuring things out.)

Despite his fate being left hanging somewhat in the balance, it looks like the Hormone Monster (also Kroll) will likewise be back, along with Maya Rudolph’s scene-stealing Hormone Monstress.

Although there’s no specific date yet, Big Mouth season two will be streaming on Netflix probably sometime in mid to late 2018. (And in case you missed it, read our review of season one here.)