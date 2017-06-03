Bill Maher Issues An Apology For Using The ‘N-Word’ On ‘Real Time’

HBO

Comedian Bill Maher is expressing regret over his use of an ethnic slur of Friday’s edition of Real Time.

In a statement addressing his use of the term “house n*gga” during his chat with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, Maher said he was “very sorry” for his hard N quip. Whether or not the apology will be accepted en masse in the wake of the backlash remains to be seen.

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” said Maher. “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

According to Variety, Maher’s rep has stated that the Real Time host would be unavailable for further comment as he’s currently traveling. A source noted to Variety that Maher was surprised by how much heat his use of the slur received.

HBO issued a statement earlier in the day slamming Maher’s use of the n-word as “completely inexcusable and tasteless.” Beyond editing reruns of Friday’s episode, HBO has not indicated they will be taking disciplinary action against the Real Time star.

