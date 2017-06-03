Bill Maher Issues An Apology For Using The ‘N-Word’ On ‘Real Time’

Comedian Bill Maher is expressing regret over his use of an ethnic slur of Friday’s edition of Real Time.
In a statement addressing his use of the term “house n*gga” during his chat with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, Maher said he was “very sorry” for his hard N quip. Whether or not the apology will be accepted en masse in the wake of the backlash remains to be seen.
“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” said Maher. “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”
According to Variety, Maher’s rep has stated that the Real Time host would be unavailable for further comment as he’s currently traveling. A source noted to Variety that Maher was surprised by how much heat his use of the slur received.
HBO issued a statement earlier in the day slamming Maher’s use of the n-word as “completely inexcusable and tasteless.” Beyond editing reruns of Friday’s episode, HBO has not indicated they will be taking disciplinary action against the Real Time star.
Does HBO edit offensive words out of all their movies now too? I’m guessing the big bad n word has been said a lot on their channel. But it’s ok then and not now why? If they want to show how offended they are by its use draw that line and see how it goes over. I somehow doubt a pro-censorship subscription service would go over real well. Isn’t that lack of restriction a big reason HBO even exists?
Seriously. Fucking double standards are such bullshit.
@Joe- Maher is a champion of the left and I enjoy watching them eat their own. Long story short, if you’re white avoid saying nigger. No one cares about personal experience but I grew up in Detroit in the late 90’s playing ball. My best friends were black. I’ve been in countless locker rooms on countless teams. I’ll tell you straight up, because your friend gives you a “Hood pass” (Which you needed, being white in the D”) doesn’t mean it applies to anyone but your friends. Being 100 percent real, we have no business saying it.
Do you not understand the meaning of CONTEXT? I can almost guarantee HBO has not aired an old white man jokingly comparing himself to a black slave on a live fucking tv show before. What a numbskull.
Hi saying the word in this joking manner is much less offensive than a guy in django saying it. Do they censor that movie? Or any of the countless other movies it’s said in? Why not? It’s a very bad precedent in my opinion
The only reason I’ll take this apology serious is because unlike conservatives he did not say “to anyone I offended…”. I hate when they use that line. When a conservative uses that line they need to be honest and finish it with “and to my base, I meant what I said”.
Right, because only conservatives have ever said that. Good point
It is a good point, I concur as well
Joe I will bet you that if a study was done, it would probably be mostly conservative politicians that have to apologize and use that same opening line.
“I’ll only accept his apology because he is a liberal like me. Go team!!”… there, I fixed it for you.
Android, I’m certainly not saying a lot haven’t, but no political party has a monopoly on bullshit apologies. Almost all of them are bullshit. They are only apologizing because they offended someone. No one I ever heard of has ever said something, no one was offended, and then issued an apology about it. So all of them all bullshit apologies trying to cover there asses. Republican, democrat, conservative, liberal. All bullshit.
But, to be fair, which group tends to get offended by words? I would say the left. There’s, again, examples from both sides but the really annoying phrase snowflake does have its origins in a little bit of fact
“nigga” isn’t the hard N.
I thought that too. I guess they were thinking the hard R instead of the A at the end? But did he even say that?
If it was a conservative commentator, we wouldn’t rest until he’d been fired and career essentially ruined, right gang?
The amount of comments saying this stupid word and nobody is getting banned or checked on it. Fuck you and fuck whoever is in charge of moderating this shit. Why the fuck isn’t Smoking Section still around so me and the other black commentators could actually talk about these topics with authenticity.
I agree. Step 1) Vomit out an opinion. Step 2) Feel emboldened enough to joke about the situation no matter what it is. Step 3) Reply reply reply reply. Step 4) Have smug sense of self-satisfaction.
But seriously, Maher got a little too comfortable with his role of being a shock value commentator. He can sometimes be funny but his inherent smugness really annoys me. He should have known better, considering his stance on social issues.
It seems like the real issue here, if there be one at all, is not that he said nigger, but that he called himself a house nigger. I would think that would be much more offensive than just the use of the word.
Jesus, first Kathy Griffin and now this. The left has gone insane.
They’ve got some catching up to do before even getting close to the right.
If you want to get your SJW panties in a real twist, check up rucka rucka ali’s “what does the black say” on youtube…