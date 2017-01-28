Bill Maher spent most of Friday’s Real Time railing on Trump’s first week in office. But during “New Rules,” he returned to one of his old favorites to lash out at liberals who allowed a “mad man” to talk his way into the White House. That would be PC culture and the desire of many to police language or shout out about offensive acts, particularly against those who don’t mean harm. Maher cites Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher and Michael Keaton’s apology over his “Hidden Fences” mix up at the Golden Globes as recent examples.
For the host, this is why someone like Trump was able to force his way into the White House. While liberals and Democrats were focused on the emotions of others and “policing language” according to Maher, the Tea Party and GOP were taking school board seats and winning elections. It is hard to disagree when you see the results across the country. Outrage is an easy sell for many.
And yet Maher is one of the biggest offenders of what he’s attacking. Dude’s too damn smug for his own awareness.
Will not question his smugness at all. But the message is dead on. And really what he is attacking here is the “Apologize for ANYTHING” culture that has infected us. The examples he uses are embarrasing as a whole to see what people are outraged about first and the groveling statements that follow second. And one thing about Bill, he does not apologize for anything he says.
What an exciting development. Last week it was opiate addiction. [uproxx.com]
I’m pulling for either Fake News or the Russians next week.
Isn’t that kinda like…30% of this site’s content though? Like when y’all posted that thing about Trump not using the word “jew” or “jewish people”, or any backlash over any of the stuff he’s referring to. Like don’t hate the player hate the game I get it but it seems kinda weird for y’all to be agreeing with him when you’re the ones saying this stuff right?
Chuuuch