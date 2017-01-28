Obama's Vs. Trump's Reactions To World Events

Managing Editor, Trending
01.28.17 5 Comments

Bill Maher spent most of Friday’s Real Time railing on Trump’s first week in office. But during “New Rules,” he returned to one of his old favorites to lash out at liberals who allowed a “mad man” to talk his way into the White House. That would be PC culture and the desire of many to police language or shout out about offensive acts, particularly against those who don’t mean harm. Maher cites Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher and Michael Keaton’s apology over his “Hidden Fences” mix up at the Golden Globes as recent examples.

For the host, this is why someone like Trump was able to force his way into the White House. While liberals and Democrats were focused on the emotions of others and “policing language” according to Maher, the Tea Party and GOP were taking school board seats and winning elections. It is hard to disagree when you see the results across the country. Outrage is an easy sell for many.

