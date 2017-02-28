HBO

Bill Paxton, who tragically passed away at 61 from complications from surgery, is best remembered for his roles in Aliens, Twister, and Titanic, but don’t sleep on his performance in Big Love. When the HBO series — which centered on a Mormon family living in Utah — was at its best, it belonged in the same conversation as other Golden-Age dramas like Six Feet Under, largely thanks to the stellar performances from Paxton and the actresses who played his wives, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny, and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Much of Paxton’s extended Big Love family has mourned the loss of their co-star, including Amanda Seyfried (Paxton’s on-screen daughter), who called him “an amazing and supportive father-figure to me in my early career,” and co-creators Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer. “We cannot think of any actor, any man, who you’d ever want to be captain of your ship over the long and arduous journey of television making than Bill Paxton,” they wrote.

In a touching statement, Tripplehorn, who played his first wife, called Paxton a “friend for life… but then everyone has felt that after working with him.” She continued, “I can’t believe he won’t be out there on a set somewhere anymore. He loved being an actor and I loved acting with him. I will miss our long talks about our crazy business, his passion for art and the deep love for his family. My heart goes out to [his wife and kids] Louise, James, and Lydia.”

Paxton is and will continue to be missed.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)