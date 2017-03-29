Sesame Street Has A New Character With Autism

Billy Eichner Takes His ‘Billy On The Street’ Antics To ‘Sesame Street’ To Play ‘For A Cookie’

Web Culture Editor
03.29.17

Billy Eichner is not known for having qualities such as kindness and compassion when he’s in Billy on the Street mode, but that’s exactly what he came looking for when he recently visited “one of the kindness streets in the world,” Sesame Street. With the help of Sesame Street’s resident sweet-tooth Cookie Monster, Eichner set out to see if they could “find kindness and maybe even spread a little ourselves” with a familiar sounding game.

It’s almost unsettling to see Eichner treat participants with such patience and respect, as he notes “I’M VERY NICE” in his first interaction with Big Bird and Abby Cadabby, after asking them, “For a cookie, can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?” He even manages to hold it together after getting shut down by Oscar the Grouch, who could give Elena a run for her money in the grouch department.

In the end, Eichner was so nice that he even had a special cookie waiting for Cookie Monster, who split the treat in a yet another act of kindness. “I actually don’t think I got any in my mouth,” Billy noticed. “Yeah, well that happens sometimes,” replied Cookie Monster.

Around The Web

TAGSBilly Eichnerbilly on the streetcookie monsterCOOKIESSESAME STREET
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP