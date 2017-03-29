Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Billy Eichner is not known for having qualities such as kindness and compassion when he’s in Billy on the Street mode, but that’s exactly what he came looking for when he recently visited “one of the kindness streets in the world,” Sesame Street. With the help of Sesame Street’s resident sweet-tooth Cookie Monster, Eichner set out to see if they could “find kindness and maybe even spread a little ourselves” with a familiar sounding game.

It’s almost unsettling to see Eichner treat participants with such patience and respect, as he notes “I’M VERY NICE” in his first interaction with Big Bird and Abby Cadabby, after asking them, “For a cookie, can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?” He even manages to hold it together after getting shut down by Oscar the Grouch, who could give Elena a run for her money in the grouch department.

In the end, Eichner was so nice that he even had a special cookie waiting for Cookie Monster, who split the treat in a yet another act of kindness. “I actually don’t think I got any in my mouth,” Billy noticed. “Yeah, well that happens sometimes,” replied Cookie Monster.