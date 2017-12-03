Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The trailer for Black Mirror‘s “Metalhead” entry may not explain much, but you can already feel the dread in your marrow seconds in. After all, would you expect anything less from Charlie Brooker?

Netflix has unveiled a short trailer of what’s in store with the season 4 episode and it appears we’re getting a full-on black-and-white entry. Silk actress Maxine Peake is the focus of the brief preview which is post-apocalyptic in feel and includes some poor soul falling off a ladder in stylish slo-mo. Our attention is also drawn to the existence of a dog (or “dog”) while leaving the fill in the worry blanks to the audience.

“If I don’t make it back, I’ve always loved you all,” says Peake as our colorless peek approaches its close.

“Metalhead” isn’t the only entry from the anthology’s upcoming batch of episodes that we’ve gotten a glimpse of. The Jodie Foster helmed instalment “Arkangel” has served up an appropriately unsettling trailer and there appears to be some sort of Star Trek inspired episode featuring Jesse Plemons on the way. On Friday, the trailer for “Hang the DJ” (which at the moment seems less bleak than “Metalhead”) made its YouTube debut. The new season can’t arrive soon enough.