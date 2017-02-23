Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If it feels like you’ve been waiting years for an official Bob’s Burgers soundtrack — as opposed to Kazaa-era-sounding rips to listen to while sitting on the toilet — that’s because you have. Creator Lorne Bouchard first mentioned the album in 2014 during San Diego Comic-Con, where he expressed optimism that it would be out “before the end of the year.” That obviously didn’t happen, so last September, when Sub Pop Records announced that the album was scheduled for sometime in 2017, fans were skeptical. But “sometime in 2017” has an actual date now: May 12.

The Bob’s Burgers Music Album contains 107 songs from the Emmy-winning show’s first 107 episodes, including such favorites as “Lifting Up the Skirt of the Night,” “Kill the Turkey,” “Happy Crappy Place,” “Electric Love,” and no fewer than 10 tracks that mention butts, farts, and/or poop: “Butts, Butts, Butts,” “Taffy Butt,” “The Diarrhea Song,” “Mad Pooper,” “The Fart Song,” “BM in the PM,” “Fart Stools (for the Gifted),” “Two Butted Goat,” “Butt Phone,” and, in a sense, “Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom.” (What a great show.)

The album will be released in multiple formats:

The standard version of The Bob’s Burgers Music Album will be available in three formats: 2xCD, 3xLP+7,” and digital. Meanwhile, the deluxe box set version of the album includes the 3xLP+7” on “condiment-colored” vinyl (ketchup red, mustard yellow & relish green), plus a hardbound lyrics book with exclusive Bob’s Burgers artwork, a soft cover sheet-music songbook, three original posters, a six-piece sticker pack, and a patch. Both the standard and deluxe LP editions include the five “Bob’s Buskers” tracks on a white 7” single.

There will also be five cover versions of songs from the show, as performed by St. Vincent, the National, Låpsley, and Stephin Merritt of Magnetic Fields. That should keep you occupied on the can for awhile.