FOX

Don’t have a crap attack, but Bob’s Burgers is coming to the big screen.

20th Century Fox announced on Wednesday that Loren Bouchard’s animated sitcom about a pun-making burger proprietor, his musical wife, and their butt-, fart-, and Kuchi Kopi-loving kids is being turned into a full-length film. Bob’s Burgers: The Movie even has a release date already: July 17, 2020.

(For reference: that would be between the show’s 10th and 11th seasons; meanwhile, The Simpsons Movie came out between seasons 18 and 19, while South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut was released during season three.)

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Bouchard said. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Bob’s Burgers, which won Outstanding Animated Program at the 2017 Emmys and recently returned with an entirely fan-animated episode, proved it can pull off super-sized episodes with the two-part “Wharf Horse” finale, so the transition to a 90-minute feature shouldn’t be too difficult. But if Bouchard and the writers let Linda sing “The Diarrhea Song” the entire time, well, to quote another Fox animated show: shut up and take my money.

(Via Deadline)