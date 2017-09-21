‘BoJack Horseman’ Season Five Is Coming Soon To A Netflix Near You

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the fourth season of BoJack Horseman was amazing. Uproxx‘s television critic, Alan Sepinwall declared the Netflix animated series’ latest installment boasted a greater emphasis on the show’s ensemble, “outstanding” guest stars and enough slight changes to the titular lead (voiced by Will Arnett) to warrant further watching. With season four’s September premiere long past in binge-watching years, fans are probably jonesing for more than just the latest 12 episodes. Hence why Netflix announced they had renewed BoJack Horseman for a fifth season.

“Hey BoJack, it’s Netflix,” reads a text message from a one “clingy netflix exec” in the above Twitter graphic. “You’re back for a Season 5! So keep up the good work and see you on set soon.” Considering the character’s predilection for avoiding any and all possibles duties — even those that would save him from Hollywood obscurity — the texts don’t shy away from BoJack’s demons. “We would have called,” another text message reads, “but we remember how angry you got when we interrupted your nap.”

Netflix revealed little else in its brief announcement. Even so, it’s safe to say Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Aaron Paul and Alison Brie will be back for more equally humorous and depressing shenanigans whenever BoJack Horseman season five drops.

