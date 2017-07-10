‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 4 Finally Has A Premiere Date

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.10.17

Netflix

Rick and Morty has been gone longer (the last non-April Fool’s Day episode aired in October 2015), but the wait for new episodes of BoJack Horseman has been just as trying. (Why connect the two? Because they’re both emotionally damaging “adult cartoons.”) Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s animated Netflix comedy was already great in season two, but it became one of the best shows (with the best episode, “Fish Out of Water”) on television in its third season.

That was last July, but on Monday, BoJack Horseman‘s official Twitter account announced that BoJack, Princess Carolyn, Diane, Mr. Peanutbutter, Todd, and the rest of the animal pun-loving gang will be BoBack on September 8.

Little is known about the new season, other than Bob-Waksberg telling IndieWire, “I will say that a big thing I was thinking about a lot over the course of the season, which I’m still thinking about obviously, is about stories and the purpose of stories and the stories we tell ourselves, the stories we tell other people. What value do they have?” He added, “How we’ve been affected by narrative, and when does that get us in trouble? We assume things are going to come together in a certain way because our culture has been so saturated by the good guy always wins and true love is forever and things work out. How has that affected us or inspired us for good or for ill?”

In other words, BoJack Horseman will continue to be somehow the saddest and funniest show on TV. Just the way it’s supposed to be.

Around The Web

TAGSbojack horseman

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 7 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 7 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 7 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP