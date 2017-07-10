‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 4 Finally Has A Premiere Date

Netflix

Rick and Morty has been gone longer (the last non-April Fool’s Day episode aired in October 2015), but the wait for new episodes of BoJack Horseman has been just as trying. (Why connect the two? Because they’re both emotionally damaging “adult cartoons.”) Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s animated Netflix comedy was already great in season two, but it became one of the best shows (with the best episode, “Fish Out of Water”) on television in its third season.

That was last July, but on Monday, BoJack Horseman‘s official Twitter account announced that BoJack, Princess Carolyn, Diane, Mr. Peanutbutter, Todd, and the rest of the animal pun-loving gang will be BoBack on September 8.

Little is known about the new season, other than Bob-Waksberg telling IndieWire, “I will say that a big thing I was thinking about a lot over the course of the season, which I’m still thinking about obviously, is about stories and the purpose of stories and the stories we tell ourselves, the stories we tell other people. What value do they have?” He added, “How we’ve been affected by narrative, and when does that get us in trouble? We assume things are going to come together in a certain way because our culture has been so saturated by the good guy always wins and true love is forever and things work out. How has that affected us or inspired us for good or for ill?”

In other words, BoJack Horseman will continue to be somehow the saddest and funniest show on TV. Just the way it’s supposed to be.