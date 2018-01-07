Brad Pitt Bid Six-Figures To Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ With Emilia Clarke And Kit Harington

Sean Penn’s annual silent auction gala for Haiti was on Saturday night in Los Angeles. In between the praise for Penn, particularly in a speech by Leonardo DiCaprio that took a few shots at President Trump, the gala also gave us a chance to see just how much Brad Pitt loves Game Of Thrones. Or how much he loves the stars of Game Of Thrones.

One of the items to bid on during the auction turned out to be a chance to watch an episode of the HBO series with Emilia Clarke. Kit Harington was also in attendance, but uninvolved in the auction when the bidding first started according to Variety:

The auction to watch the episode with Clarke started at $20,000, but the race quickly escalated. At one point, the auctioneer yelled out “Is the King of the North here?!” But as it turned out, Harington had stepped out of the gala to go to the restroom.

Meanwhile, Pitt bid $80,000 to watch an episode of “GOT” with Clarke. Then he outbid himself to $90,000. When Harington came back into the room, the actor offered to also sit in on the episode viewing. And that’s when Pitt raised his own bid to $120,000.

