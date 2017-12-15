AMC

AMC is banking on America getting hooked on Breaking Bad all over again. (Ideally at the times laid out by the cable network.)

To celebrate Breaking Bad‘s 10th anniversary, AMC will be airing the entirety of the series marathon-style beginning on December 31st and continuing through until the series finale which will air (or re-air if you prefer) on January 29, 2018. As you may have gathered from the timeline and Breaking Bad episode count, this isn’t a non-stop binge, but more like concentrated doses of the 62 episode run set out over the course of about a month.

In a streaming, binging, “oh look, the next episode just started” world, it’ll be fascinating to see what sort of pull a Breaking Bad marathon has for attracting new and familiar viewers via a more traditional cable broadcasting format. (And by extension seeing if there’s any added future viewership for Better Call Saul in the marathon’s wake.) This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this strategy from AMC either. Earlier this year, a themed collection of Breaking Bad episodes were trotted out to get folks psyched for the new season of Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad‘s legacy as acclaimed and essential television has already been cemented, so it makes perfect sense for AMC to want to parade (arguably) their finest achievement around with supreme pride. It sure as sugar won’t be the last time some makes a fuss about Breaking Bad in 2018.

The schedule for the marathon is as follows. (h/t EW)

Dec. 31: Begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 100 to 203)

Jan. 1: Begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 204 to 213)

Jan. 6: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 301 to 306)

Jan. 7: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 307 to 311)

Jan. 13: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 312 to 403)

Jan. 14: Begins at 6 p.m. (Episodes 404 to 408)

Jan. 20: Begins at 3:15 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 409 to 413)

Jan. 21: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 501 to 506)

Jan 27: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 507 to 511)

