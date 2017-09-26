Getty Image

Brian Dietzen is an actor probably best known for portraying Dr. Jimmy Palmer on NCIS since the show’s inception in 2004. You may also know him from his roles on Boston Public and My Guide to Being a Rock Star. Brian was nice to take some time to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series, and NCIS returns for its 15th season on CBS tonight.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A round on the house. Everyone is happy, I make new friends, I don’t go broke. Boom.

Honestly I don’t drink a lot, but my wife has turned me on to a nice mezcal once in a while. You know what? I change my answer: mezcal, rocks, lime.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Rob Delaney. He crushes it.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

The South Park season premiere.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pepperoni and pineapple pizza, followed by a pint of Chunky Monkey, followed by a little bit of regret, followed by Tums.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

CNN, YouTube, Twitter.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

The entire album Royalty by Childish Gambino. Donald Glover is incredibly talented.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Couple things: Don’t hurry too much. You have your whole life to be a grown-up. And don’t beat yourself up for making mistakes. They happen to everyone. Often. 90 percent of success is just showing up. With pants on. Wear pants if you’re going to a meeting.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Fun story, I just had to Google how to Google my search history to answer this question. Before that it was Seth Meyer’s “Closer Look” about Robert Mueller.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. Two of ’em so they’re not lonely.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Red Rocks. Pearl Jam. 1994? Best place on planet Earth to see a show. Incredible. They must’ve played for 3 1/2 hours. I remember there was a dude who rock-climbed up one of the main rocks on the left side of the audience a day before, and wouldn’t come down. He didn’t have a ticket, so that’s how he saw the show. The cops were waiting for him to come down afterward. I think it was worth it.

Tie for first place: Red Rocks 1998, Harry Connick Jr. I was with my wife, and Connick asked the whole audience to really cheer for him because his in-laws were from Boulder, and he wanted them to have a great show experience. Then it rained. A ton. A deluge. At one point he stopped playing and said “I feel bad that you guys are getting all wet! Let’s do this together!” Then he pushed his baby-grand piano out into the rain (the front section of the stage that wasn’t covered) and played the rest of his set. Incredible.