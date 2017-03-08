BBC

Are you a television watcher based in America who really loves British television? Is the lack of immediate access to shows like EastEnders and Fawlty Towers driving you crazy? Have you run out of the patience necessary to wait a week or more before you can watch newly-aired episodes of British TV shows, or lack the craftiness to find other…”semi-legal” ways to watch new episodes that have only just aired in the UK? Well then there is some good news for you, in that British stations BBC and ITV have teamed up to create a new streaming service called “BritBox.”

BritBox will allow Americans to watch British shows for the low price of just $6.99/month, and you can see what it’s like with a 7-day free trial on their website. That’s basically the price of one scone with jam per month so it should be easy enough to transition money from one British part of your life to the other. The service will offer access to currently-airing shows, such as EastEnders and Miss Marple) only 24-hours after they air in the UK (which apps and channels like BBC America don’t allow in the US). In addition, exclusive premieres and curated collections will be accessible via this service only which makes it that much more enticing. One particularly appealing collection is called “Very British Breakouts” which highlights early projects of actors and actresses like Daniel Craig, Ruth Wilson, Catherine Zeta Jones, and Idris Elba. Who can resist baby Daniel Craig?!

If that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, past shows like Absolutely Fabulous, A Bit Of Fry And Laurie, Upstairs Downstairs, Brideshead Revisited and the original version of The Office will also be easily streamable at just the click of a button. Honestly, it seems any anglophile would be smart to jump at this chance to have all the most beloved British shows in one place without having to track down region-free DVDs or wait for Netflix to miraculously add them for a few months at a time.