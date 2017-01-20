Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Broad City won’t be coming back to Comedy Central for a fourth season until sometime later this year, but in the meantime Abbi and Ilana are here with a “Hack Into Broad City” web exclusive for Inauguration Day, just when we need these ladies the most. As usual, things are not going according to plan for the two friends, as their mission to ride out the Trump inauguration together goes awry when Abbi gets stuck in an elevator with limited cell reception after getting laser removal. (“What am I, gonna not finish a package? I’m sorry, I don’t want a mustache for the apocalypse!”)

While Abbi awaits her freedom and the clock ticks down, they continue to run through their end of times checklist via Facetime until the dual notifications pop up on their phones confirming that Donald Trump has, in fact, been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. The moment is an uncharacteristically heavy one for the brash comedy, but only for a moment, until they both break down yell what we’re all thinking, which is: “F**********CK!”

Other than the kid who said “screw our president” live on Fox News, this is probably one of the more cathartic things you’ll come across today.