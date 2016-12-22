Bryan Fuller Is Teasing A Potential Fourth Season Of ‘Hannibal’

ABC

When Hannibal ended on an all too literal cliffhanger at the end of its third season, fans never quite gave up hope that Mads Mikkelson’s Hannibal Lector and Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham would return to their screens again eventually. As is the case with most of Fuller’s shows, it was cut unceremoniously short, and the devoted group of supporters — in this case “Fannibals” — have continued to obsess over the details long after it was gone. Hannibal was breathtaking, violent, and cerebral, and a true rarity on network television.

Well, showrunner Bryan Fuller is here to put a little bit of wind in your sails. The American Gods mastermind recently sat down with Shock Waves podcast to discuss what could still be for the cult show. At the very least, he clarifies whether or not our leads would survive that fall.

“There weren’t going to be any bodies found floating in that lagoon. And the whole point of showing Gillian Anderson sitting at a table with two additional place settings and her leg on the table was there was a big splash and dinner guests are coming.”

According to Fuller, he would like to tackle Silence Of The Lambs in a potential fourth season, and the rights for that novel revert back in August of 2017. Still, Fuller makes it clear that this is not an attempt to “fix” the film, but merely an opportunity to expand.

“I think the film adaptation is a perfect film, but there’s a lot of interesting nooks and crannies to explore in a television series. I hope we get to tell the story.”

Fuller explains that a “6 to 8 episode miniseries here and there” would be ideal for the cast and creative team, which sounds perfect to me. The show’s entire run is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, so how about throwing some money at them as penance for cancelling Good Girls Revolt?

