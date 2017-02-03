Did you know that this year’s Super Bowl will mark the 30th anniversary of beloved Bud Light mascot, Spuds MacKenzie? It’s true! Spuds first appeared in a Super Bowl XXI commercial in 1987, and to mark this momentous occasion, Anheuser-Busch is bringing back ol’ Spuds for a spot in this year’s Super Bowl. But because sadly, the life span of a Bull Terrier is only approximately 10-14 years, Spuds has since dearly departed, and it is his ghost who appears to haunt a guy who decided to stay in for a night because his “soul can’t rest when people don’t drink Bud Lights with friends.”
In what is clearly a takeoff on A Christmas Carol, Spuds proceeds to take the guy back in time one week to show him all the fun his friends were having without him, and then to a few days ago, before finally bringing him to the present time to send him into his friend’s house with a case of Bud Light. It’s like jeez Spuds, why so pushy? It’s 2017, maybe the guy just needed a little self care. Also important, if Spuds can’t open a beer can because of his lack of thumbs, how the hell is he holding it in his paw?
