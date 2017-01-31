Budweiser’s Super Bowl Ad Sends A Strong Pro-Immigration Message

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
01.31.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Is there a topic more fraught right now than immigration? Recent political developments have dragged the normally dry matters of refugee vetting and visa status to the center of the national conversation. Stepping into the middle of that, supposedly accidentally, is Budweiser, with a Super Bowl ad pointing out America’s Beer was created by an immigrant.

The spot is fairly straightforward, laying out Adolphus Busch’s journey from New York to the German immigrant enclave of St. Louis, where he meets Eberhard Anheuser and a long tradition of brewing and beer ads begins. Busch being confronted with somebody telling him they don’t want him here is not just an ad copywriter’s fantasy, either. German Americans were heavily distrusted in American in the 1800s because they tended towards more insular, closed-off communities. The idea of “You’re in America! Speak English!”, for example, was originally directed towards Germans, who were targeted by the Bennett Law, the history of which has some uncomfortable parallels with modern politics.

As you might guess from the relative historical accuracy and big budget, this was in the works well before the election. That a beer ad managed to hit a political flashpoint in America is simply coincidence.

It’ll be interesting to see the reaction to the spot. Anheuser-Busch is hardly what you’d call a collection of bleeding-heart liberals, considering their political contributions over the last few years, but at the same time, it’s worth considering Bud’s statement that the ad is about seeking your dreams and overcoming hardship to find new opportunities. They think that’s the essence of America, and they have a good point.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

TAGSBUDWEISERSUPER BOWLSUPER BOWL ADS
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 day ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP