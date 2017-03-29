Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As you may know, this month marks the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the silly-sounding coming-of-age series about fighting monsters that grew into a cultural juggernaut that’s still widely beloved by audiences today. In honor this occasion, Entertainment Weekly rounded up the the principal cast as well as series creator Joss Whedon for a cover story in this week’s issue to discuss how meaningful the show still is two decades later.

“This is like a high school reunion, except much worse, because they all still look really great,” Whedon deadpanned of the reunited cast in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, which included Buffy herself Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, Emma Caulfield, Seth Green, Kristine Sutherland, Amber Benson, and Alexis Denisof (who only appeared in nine episodes of the series but is married to Hannigan).

Sadly absent is Anthony Stewart Head, who played Buffy’s mentor Giles, likely due to the fact that he currently resides in the UK. (Less sadly absent is Marc Blucas who played Riley, a character absolutely no one misses.)

“I think it was the ultimate metaphor, it was utilizing the horrors of adolescence manifesting through these actual monsters,” Gellar said of the impact of the series. “And I think that everyone going through that, it’s the hardest time of life, and to understand that you’re not alone through that.” Whedon later elaborated, “I’ve had people come up to me and say, this show made me feel different about what I could be, about what I could do, about how I respond to problems.”