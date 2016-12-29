CBS Television Distribution

Burke Ramsey is once again taking legal action over the content of this year’s CBS docuseries The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey.

People reports that Ramsey is suing CBS, Critical Content LLC and several experts and consultants for $750 million for suggestions that he may have been responsible for the death of his 6-year-old sister JonBenét in 1996. The suit comes a few months after an October civil suit against forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz seeking $150 million in damages. This second suit is aiming for $250 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages. It’s a development that is line with the pushback from Ramsey and his legal representation who have blasted the September two-part series for what they characterize as “false and unprofessional attacks.”

“The accusation that Burke Ramsey killed his sister was based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey,” states the suit. The document alleges that a “preconceived story line” shaped the “sham investigation” to the detriment of Ramsey.

At present, CBS has declined to comment on this new legal action. The network stated in October that it stood by its broadcast and would be prepared to meet Ramsey in court over its contents.

(Via People & The Hollywood Reporter)