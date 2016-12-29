Burke Ramsey is once again taking legal action over the content of this year’s CBS docuseries The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey.
People reports that Ramsey is suing CBS, Critical Content LLC and several experts and consultants for $750 million for suggestions that he may have been responsible for the death of his 6-year-old sister JonBenét in 1996. The suit comes a few months after an October civil suit against forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz seeking $150 million in damages. This second suit is aiming for $250 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages. It’s a development that is line with the pushback from Ramsey and his legal representation who have blasted the September two-part series for what they characterize as “false and unprofessional attacks.”
“The accusation that Burke Ramsey killed his sister was based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey,” states the suit. The document alleges that a “preconceived story line” shaped the “sham investigation” to the detriment of Ramsey.
At present, CBS has declined to comment on this new legal action. The network stated in October that it stood by its broadcast and would be prepared to meet Ramsey in court over its contents.
(Via People & The Hollywood Reporter)
Good he should. Not only is it irresponsible to blame him with no evidence, it’s an asinine theory to begin with
They did an excellent job of proving that “asinine theory” with actual evidence.
Except they didn’t because if they did, charges would be filed and the case would be closed, instead of it being a sensationalist tv show on CBS. Multiple outlets wrote multiple pieces about their “evidence”.
It’s not an official investigation, and the former DA cleared them and said no charges would be filed against the family. Politics are keeping charges from being filed. Plus Burke was under the age of being prosecuted at the time of the crime. It’s all irrelevant in the grand scheme of things because we’ll never find out the truth.
If Burke didn’t kill her, then one of her parents did. Because forensic handwriting analysis cannot be 100% scientifically conclusive, it could never be definitively stated that Patsy Ramsey wrote the ransom note, but the Colorado Bureau of Investigation as well as numerous handwriting experts all believed it to be written by her. A ransom note, BTW, which demanded a weirdly specific amount of ransom, $118,000 to be exact, which just so happened to coincidentally be the same amount of money that John Ramsey received as a bonus from work that year. Which I’m sure was just common knowledge that random kidnappers would know…
Tl;dr, JonBenet was killed by a member of her immediate family.
@ak3647. you’re dead on about the money. I honestly have no idea what happened in that house. A member of her family killing her makes sense in many ways, but in other ways doesn’t, but an intruder makes even less sense, mostly for the reasons you said. It’s a really funky and screwy case. But if it was a member of the family, it wasn’t an little kid
I think the Burke theory centers around him accidentally killing his sister, perhaps during rough play. And then the Ramsey parents, not wanting to see their child end up in the criminal justice system (even in a juvenile capacity), staged a fake kidnapping scenario to protect Burke. It’s a perfectly cromulent theory. While not common, it’s certainly not unheard of for young children to unintentionally kill another child. I’d say that theory sounds more plausible than Patsy murdering JonBenet in a fit of anger. Burke might not even remember doing it and/or have blocked it from memory. But regardless of whether he did or didn’t, the odds are pretty good that it was someone in that house. The only three people known to be in that house the night JonBenet was killed were John, Patsy, and Burke Ramsey. There was no sign of forced entry of any kind.
There was an unlocked window in the basement and a hand print down there not connected to anyone in the family, as well as the foreign DNA found on her. But again, like you said, if it was a stranger, the specific demand in the letter doesn’t fit. It’s a weird screwy case. The main issue I have with the Burke accidentally killing her I doubt an 8-10 year old had enough strength to bash his sister’s head in severely enough to fracture her skull. That’s a powerful little boy
I didn’t watch the show but $250M in damages? I can’t take this guy seriously if he thinks his life was damaged to that extent
Where did this piece of shit get the idea he deserves 3/4 of a billion dollars?
What would you ask for if a tv network made a whole series about how you killed your sister? The whole “Which office do I go to get my reputation back?” doesn’t seem like enough.