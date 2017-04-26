LGBT Activists Held A Dance Party Protest Outside Ivanka's Home

Caitlyn Jenner Still Stands By Her Decision To Vote For Donald Trump

04.26.17 10 mins ago

Caitlyn Jenner has taken a lot of flack in the LGBT community for both her conservative Republican viewpoints as well as her support for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. During a visit with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, however, the reality TV star was given an opportunity to defend her decision to vote for, well, another reality TV star.

“I’m not a one issue voter, and so, obviously I know I’m not stupid, the Republican party does not do a good job when it comes to equality and the entire LGBT community, the Democrats are better there,” she admitted. “But for me, I’ve been around for a long time and I’m probably more conservative, I believe in little things like the constitution and freedom, and I believe in minimal government…”

Well between her and Trump, at least one of them believes in those things, anyway. She continued, saying that she knows she needs to “keep an eye on these people” as far as LGBT issues go. “Trump, who I talked to before the inauguration about a lot of LGBT issues … All of a sudden, he gets into office and one of the first things he does, which he never should have done, is repeal the Title 9, for equality for trans people in school.”

She went on to say that she “blasted” the President over this decision, despite it being a good guideline for states to follow. “My loyalty is not with Donald Trump. My loyalty is not with the Republican party. My loyalty is with my community, and I will fight for this community.”

Despite those strong words, Jenner conceded that she couldn’t say whether or not she would vote for Trump again, as a lot can happen in three-and-a-half years and she’ll make that decision when the time comes. That ought to be a long three-and-a-half years.

Around The Web

TAGScaitlyn jennerdonald trumpLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSlgbt rightsseth meyers

First 100 Days

Trump’s First 100 Days Gets Its Own Derisive Soundtrack Thanks To #TrumpsDay100Songs

Trump’s First 100 Days Gets Its Own Derisive Soundtrack Thanks To #TrumpsDay100Songs

04.26.17 51 mins ago
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 23 hours ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 5 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 6 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP