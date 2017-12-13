Riker Brothers

Carly Hughes is an actress probably best known for starring on ABC’s American Housewife. You may also know her for her starring roles in theater productions like Chicago and Pippin. Carly was nice enough to participate in our 20 questions questionaire series. American Housewife airs Wednesday nights on ABC.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Anything spicy and sassy! No tequila. My fave: A spicy Strawberry Basil Martini (muddle the strawberries with jalapeños & basil, it’s delicious!)

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@hilarioushumanitarian makes me laugh hourly! @thedodo has the cutest, most inspiring animal videos & stories. @kcstauffer – little Mila’s videos are amazing. And @therock …. cause you know…. The Rock. And these are two of the most hilarious women out there: @officialbonnetchronicles & @thechristishow

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Shondaland! Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, Scandal– duh. I still have Underground in the queue…. because I’m still crossing my fingers that it gets picked up by another network.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

I mean, anyone who knows me (or follows me on insta) knows that my last meal would be a big, fat, juicy, LOBSTER! I’d have it with a butter flight : classic drawn butter, garlic butter, miso butter, & truffle butter. With corn on the cob. And a rosé. I love seafood. So, you could also throw in some grouper, monkfish, Arctic char, OYSTERS…. “And the beat goes on…”

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Instagram, Amazon, Target, Pinterest. I’m a big crafter, I love finding new projects and ways to do them.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Right now, “Havana” by Camila Cabello. Every time it comes on, it makes me want to do Dancing with the Stars. Just sayin…

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Oh lord, so many things…. I’d say, “Baby girl, breath and keep your eyes on the prize.” Or as my daddy says “keep your focus.” In this business it’s so easy to look around and see what everyone is or isn’t doing, and that can directly and indirectly affect your state of being. When you focus on you and what you want/what you have to do, you get further.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Christmas wreath” HA! Christmas is my most favorite time of year. I’m kind of in love with the holidays. So you know, I gots ta prepare!!!

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. Only dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Ugh I wish I had been to more concerts! I wasn’t able to growing up. But I was able to see Janet Jackson in Vegas in 2011! Lol, it was amazing.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Any Liane Moriarty book.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Driven me to or picked me up from the dreaded LAX! That place is so far away and there is ALWAYS traffic!! So thank you to all the friends who helped me save money on a Lyft.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Sleep in, have morning snuggles with my imaginary boyfriend, head out to a yummy brunch. Then get into some fun shenanigans – Farmer’s Market, Flea Market, Target… they’re all fun to me. Then back Home, PJs, Couch, more snuggles with my imaginary boyfriend, while “we” binge on some Netflix & movie rentals. Postmates some Thai and open a bottle of wine.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Elf. It was on this year in July and I watched it two times in a row! There’s also Mrs. Doubtfire, always.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Ummmm……. Team USA …? I like going to sporting events, but I don’t really follow any team hardcore. The Olympics on the other hand, a whole other level of excitement!

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Of my life? I don’t think I’ve eaten it yet…. but as I’m a foodie, I have had some amazing meals! Beauty & Essex is always good, and most recently Otium, in downtown LA.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Murder on the Orient Express. So good, with some of my favorite actors. It’s very reminiscent of another fave, Clue.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

New Kids on the Block. All of them. Sorry not sorry.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

My go to: pasta with a garlic, shallot & white wine sauce. With a juicy lobster tail on top. Boom.

PREVIOUSLY: Ludacris