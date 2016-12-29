Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher

HBO Will Air Carrie Fisher’s Award-Winning ‘Wishful Drinking’ Special This Weekend

12.29.16 1 hour ago

While the late Carrie Fisher’s ties to Star Wars will never truly die, her non-science fiction endeavors amount to a treasure trove of creative wonders many of her most ardent fans know and love. Yet for those who don’t know Carrie Fisher the author or Carrie Fisher the stage performer, HBO has decided to re-screen its 2010 feature-length adaptation of her 2008 book, Wishful Drinking at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday. So by the time everyone has forgotten their hangovers from partying hard on New Year’s Eve, they can sit down and watch a brilliant woman work her magic.

Wishful Drinking, which first made the leap from page to stage in Los Angeles before hitting Broadway in New York, chronicles Fisher’s life as a child of Hollywood royalty and a Star Wars superstar. Both the initial live productions and the HBO feature adaptation combined “her raucous one-woman stage performance, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage” into what the New York Times called Fisher’s blessed “sense of the howling absurdity.” The 77-minute one-woman show makes for an entertaining night of viewing in its own right, but considering the week’s tragic events, Wishful Drinking also serves as a pristine window into the beautifully hilarious mind Fisher possessed.

According to the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, where Fisher first workshopped and premiered Wishful Drinking, the actress was developing a sequel when she died.

(Via Deadline)

