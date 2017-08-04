HBO

Now that Meera is the one dragging Bran around, and also because he’s dead, Hodor has a lot more free time. Lately, Kristian Nairn has been DJ’ing, listening to Moana, and, oh yeah, accidentally revealing Game of Thrones spoilers. While guesting on Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast — think: Talking Dead meets The Great British Bake Off meets dragons — the actor made a reference to Cersei Lannister being “mad like her father, the Mad King.” (The Mad King is Aerys II Targaryen, Daenerys’ father who was murdered by Jaime Lannister.) That’s a massive bomb to drop on an after-show, but it’s a popular fan theory.