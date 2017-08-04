Now that Meera is the one dragging Bran around, and also because he’s dead, Hodor has a lot more free time. Lately, Kristian Nairn has been DJ’ing, listening to Moana, and, oh yeah, accidentally revealing Game of Thrones spoilers. While guesting on Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast — think: Talking Dead meets The Great British Bake Off meets dragons — the actor made a reference to Cersei Lannister being “mad like her father, the Mad King.” (The Mad King is Aerys II Targaryen, Daenerys’ father who was murdered by Jaime Lannister.) That’s a massive bomb to drop on an after-show, but it’s a popular fan theory.
Think for a moment about the traits that define Targaryens — besides just silver hair and dragon-riding. They’re typically beautiful, strong, and prone to incest. It’s also said that they either come out truly noble or incredibly cruel and crazy. Personality-wise, Cersei and Jaime have far more in common with the Targaryen dynasty than they do with the overall Lannister family tree. Cersei’s penchant for power, Jaime’s prowess on the battlefield, and their unholy romance are all par for the course in the Targaryen family tree… (Via)
It’s a dumb theory. The whole point of the Joffrey parentage mystery was the gold hair, which would only come from Lannisters. If Tywin isn’t Jaime/Cersei’s father, they wouldn’t have the gold hair, and neither would their offspring.