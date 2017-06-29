Amazon/A24

2017 has already seen some truly fantastic television, thereby making Emmy voters‘ lives all the more difficult. Enter Amazon Studios and A24 and their new co-production, Comrade Detective? Because it’s designed to look like an old Romanian cop show from the ’80s, and features the voice dubbing skills of Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and many others.

Comrade Detective, which premieres August 4th on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (no word on Romania yet), follows Detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu as they seek to uncover who killed fellow officer Nikita Ionesco. Played by real-life Romanian actors Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici, Anghel and Baciu’s Romanian lines will be dubbed by Tatum and Gordon-Levitt. As for the rest of Comrade Detective‘s Romanian-speaking characters, they will be voiced in English by an amazing cast.

Jenny Slate, Chloë Sevigny, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Kim Basinger, Mahershala Ali, Tracey Letts, Bobby Cannavale, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Duplass, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham and John Early will all take part in the nostalgia-driven farce. For aside from parodying the dubbing process itself, Comrade Detective is also pretending to be a legitimate show from the ’80s. After all, as the official release notes, Detectives Anghel and Baciu’s murder investigation ultimately “[unravels] a subversive plot to destroy their country that is fueled by — what else — but the greatest enemy: Capitalism.”