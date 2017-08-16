FX

In the season 12 finale of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia [SPOILER ALERT], Dennis left The Gang to be a dad in North Dakota. At first it seemed like another Sunny plot development that will last for an episode, like when he and Mac moved to the suburbs. But according to Glenn Howerton, “It’s a little complicated.” In an interview about his potential departure following the episode, he told us, “I’m certainly staying open to the possibility of doing more, but there is a possibility that I will not.” Complicating matters, in a good way for Howerton, is NBC picking up his sitcom with Patton Oswalt, AP Bio.

Sunny isn’t coming back until late 2018, so there’s plenty of time to work around busy shooting cycles, but if Howerton isn’t on the show, Charlie Day has little interest in continuing. The I Love You, Daddy star told the Huffington Post, “We really never want to do the show without Dennis.”

He continued, “There is a possibility that maybe we would have Dennis in part of a season, not a complete season. I think we would still do a great season. There is a possibility that we have Dennis for an entire season, which would be fantastic… I personally would not want to do the show without Dennis. And talking with Glenn, I know he still has a lot of love for the show and wants to do the show. I imagine we’ve not seen the last of Dennis Reynolds.”

Day won’t outright say Howerton will be back, but it’s the implication.

