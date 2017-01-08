How Many Reboots Is Too Many Reboots?

The New Era Of ‘Charmed’ Is Being Billed As Its Own Separate TV Entity

Author Profile Picture
Trending Writer
01.08.17

The WB

The CW’s revival of Charmed brings to mind warm nostalgic feelings, but the network is cautioning against swooning over a classic reboot. THIS IS A DIFFERENT MAGIC SHOW, DAMMIT! *cranks up thrilling new “How Soon Is Now?” cover*

CW president Mark Pedowitz has been busy renewing the bulk of his primetime lineup, but had time to chat for a bit about the current vision for Charmed. According to Pedowitz, their take on Charmed won’t require becoming versed in the show’s mythos.

“At this point, it is a self-contained, self-sustained show,” he told journos at the Television Critics Association’s press tour. “There is the power of three element in there, but at this time, it is a very standalone show.”

The current spin on the series has the action taking place in the ’70s with the focus on three witches in a New England town that are not related by blood. Despite the emphasis on how Charmed is its own entity, Pedowitz notes “we’ll see what happens as the series goes on” when it comes to the potential for old faves to drop by.

Revivals, reboots, reimaginings and other approaches to pre-established properties aren’t going away, but it’s fascinating to see how different shows take on the challenge. Fuller House elected to embrace its corny nostalgia points and viewers were thrilled. Fargo used its name recognition to craft its own critically acclaimed TV territory. (With Jane The Virgin mastermind Jennie Snyder Urman shepherding this thing, we imagine it’ll be closer to the latter option.) There’s no hard and fast guidelines for what a revival or an adaptation can be in 2017. Only a diminishing number of properties to revisit. As long as a property is in talented hands, we’re pretty flexible on new takes.

(Via TVLine)

TAGScharmedJennie Snyder Urmanthe cw
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 28 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP