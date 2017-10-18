Netflix

After much hype, scrutiny and a between seasons overhaul, Netflix’s first major talk show will be packing things in at the end of season 2.

Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea will not be continuing at the end of this season. Handler provided a statement outlining her reasons for wanting to leave the program, citing the political climate and the battles ahead in 2018.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” said Handler.

“For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me,” she explained. “My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don’t know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide. I have joined forces with EMILY’s List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.”

Handler and Netflix will be continuing their partnership with an upcoming original documentary.

The end of Chelsea raises questions of whether or not Netflix would be game for another major talk show project. Perhaps the streaming giant will wait for their David Letterman docuseries and Bill Nye talk show to debut before making a decision on that front.