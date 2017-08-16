Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you haven’t watched The Chris Gethard Show on truTV, you should. Not only is comedian Chris Gethard’s wonderfully impulsive late night talk show better than ever (thanks to its return to live television), but he and his team’s dedication to crazy, chaotic on-camera antics shows no signs of letting up. After all, this is the same former public access series that once made an entire episode out of guessing what was inside of a fake garbage Dumpster. So far, Gethard Show‘s move to truTV has blessed audiences with The Impractical Jokers‘ wanton destruction of the new set, a cross-country trip to deliver random prizes to a viewer, and John Mulaney.

Following Gethard’s appearance on Tuesday’s Conan, however, a future episode of Gethard Show may include the titular host, Conan O’Brien, and the frantic search for “one random onion ring” in a studio filled with french fries. “I want you to come to New York. I want to fill my studio entirely with french fries,” Gethard explained. “We looked it up. It want an 18-inch thick layer of french fries. My producers looked it up. It’s going to be 1.5 million french fries in my studio, and one onion ring… Me and you spend the entire hour on live TV looking for that onion ring. That’s it!”

Despite the Conan audience’s cheers, O’Brien couldn’t help sporting a bemused look while Gethard concluded his pitch. “If you are the one to find the onion ring, you win a prize. You get to eat the onion ring!” Hence why, when the former Late Night and Tonight Show host answered Gethard, his response was a straightforward “no.” That said, the two men concluded the segment with earnest comments about the loose possibility of making the “One Man’s Onion Ring” episode of Gethard Show a fast food reality sometime in the near future. Conan‘s official Twitter account even acknowledged the pitch with a tweet.