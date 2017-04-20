Chris Christie And Donald Trump's Bizarre Relationship

Chris O’Donnell Says Donald Trump Insisted On Being In ‘Scent Of A Woman’ But His Part Was Later Cut

04.20.17 21 mins ago

Before embarking on his, ahem, political career, Donald Trump made cameos in a shocking number of TV shows and movies, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Jeffersons, Fresh Prince (where he apparently was an on-set nightmare), The Drew Carey Show, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and Zoolander, among many, many others. But after this interview with Chris O’Donnell on Conan, you have to wonder how many onscreen cameos Trump didn’t make.

It’s no secret that the now leader of the free world has always been thirsty for fame and attention, so when Scent of a Woman was filmed at the then Trump-owned Plaza Hotel in the early ’90s, O’Donnell suggested that a stipulation in filming there was to give The Donald a little “walk on part.” What moviegoers never got to see, however, was a scene in which Trump and Marla Maples get out of a car and walk into the hotel — because it got cut.

“And Donald like, probably thought that’s gonna be in the movie, and they were throwing that footage away as he was leaving,” Conan joked. Perhaps realizing the hole he had just dug himself, O’Donnell played it coy, only shaking his head and grinning. “I don’t know, I don’t know,” he replied.

One one hand, you have to laugh the thought of Trump waiting for his big scene only to find out that it ended up on the cutting room floor, but on the other… Well, maybe if he got that moment in the spotlight we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re in now? Just a thought.

