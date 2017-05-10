Is Chris Pratt Always Andy Dwyer?

With America In Crisis, Chris Pratt Teases The Return Of The One Man Who Can Fix Things

05.10.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

NBC

You may have noticed, but things are not going great in America right now. As if the country wasn’t torn apart enough as it is, Trump firing FBI Director James Comey has set off a firestorm that even the President himself wasn’t expecting, the scorched aftermath of which left his key mouthpiece literally hiding in the bushes to avoid having to deal with the whole thing.

Meanwhile, we’re now left without a replacement to head up the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, which at the time was in the middle of investigating the President on possible treason charges for conspiring with Russia to throw the 2016 election. So yeah, everything is kind of a mess, and things can only get worse before they get better.

So who is going to save us? Chuck Schumer?

Even better. Rising up like a phoenix out of the ashes, Chris Pratt knows of just the hero we need in these troubling times.

TAGSBURT MACKLINCHRIS PRATTnick offermanPARKS AND RECREATION

