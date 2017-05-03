Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chris Rock is a smart guy who has given the world plenty of advice through his cutting stand up. Sure, he’s a “just a comedian” but he’s been able to satirize the minutia of life down to a digestible pellet that is easily consumed so we can look at the world through a different lens. Now everyone knows to rub some ‘Tussin on it.

But, even after decades on the road and countless nuggets of wisdom imparted upon the masses, sometimes a person just gets in too deep. That seems like how Rock felt at the final White House party, or so he told a grimacing Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Just being in the White House as a guest of the Obama’s would be stressful enough, but engaging in a deep conversation with the former First Lady after the election of Donald Trump seemed like it was too much for Rock to handle. Michelle Obama, talking to Rock about her uncertainty for the future, led to a foot-in-mouth moment for the Pootie Tang star.

“Michelle Obama’s like, ‘I don’t know what we’re gonna do, this is such a crazy time,’ and I go: ‘you’ll be aight!’ Then I said, you’ll get any kind of job you want. The View, The Housewives of Atlanta… And Michelle Obama looks at me and goes: ‘I wasn’t talking about me, I was talking about the country.’ I never felt so stupid in my life.”

Then Rock went off to find Charles Barkley so he could have simpler, less nerve-wracking time at the White House’s last good party.