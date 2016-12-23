MGM

A Christmas Story Marathon

A Home for the Holidays

(TBS, Saturday Starting at 12:00 a.m.) — Let’s be honest, this classic holiday movie will probably be on in your house all day come Christmas. Watching Ralphie Parker go through hell to get that Red Ryder rifle is what Christmas is all about.(CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Miranda Lambert, Alessia Cara and Rachel Platten get into the holiday spirit and perform for the annual special meant to raise awareness about adoption and foster care.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — The evil green Christmas hater tries to ruin the holiday for the sweet, naive residents of Whoville is back at it again.

Terry Crews Saves Christmas (CW, Friday 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Terry saves a family from their dated decor and inedible food just in time for Christmas. Later, in the season one finale, Terry helps a newlywed couple plan their first Christmas party.

It’s A Wonderful Life (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The classic Christmas fantasy drama airs on NBC tonight. It’s a pretty dark film in terms of holiday fare: a depressed guy contemplating suicide is visited by his guardian angle who show him what life would be like were he not around, but apparently, people love it.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform, Sunday 7:45 p.m.) — Thanks to uninvited family guests, non-existent Christmas bonuses, a fire and a kidnapping, the Griswold family’s Christmas festivities don’t go as planned.

The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The team tries to save the world from a plague of pure evil by finding the Eye of Ra and solving the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle but to do both, Flynn must pass a series of difficult trials.

When Calls the Heart Christmas (Hallmark, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The historical romance drama has its Christmas special tonight. Christmas is in jeopardy when a supply run is derailed but a mysterious stranger comes to town to save the holiday.

Sunday Night Football: Broncos at Chiefs (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — Denver at Kansas City. These AFC West rivals meet again and Denver is hoping for a different result than their last meeting over Thanksgiving weekend.

Doctor Who (BBC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — When New York City is attacked, the Doctor must team up with a journalist and a superhero to save the city.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Adam Driver, Rhett & Link, R. Kelly

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Pratt, Jason Bateman, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Stevie Wonder