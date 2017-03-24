HBO

He may have been impatient, hot-headed, and quick-to-anger, but Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) had a special place in the heart of crime boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). While The Sopranos (available to stream anytime on HBO Now) was Tony’s story, we see Christopher grow from two-bit hoodlum to one of the pillars of the Soprano crime family. Though he may have matured some over the show’s six seasons, there were some things Christopher was never able to outgrow, namely his impatience, coupled with a quick temper. The next time you have trouble waiting your turn, remember these Christopher quotes to help pass the time while you wait.

“Wet shoes!”

When Tony saw an old rival in upstate Maine, Christopher was the guy he asked to do all the legwork for him back in New Jersey. While Christopher was eager to prove himself, reminding his boss that he was his soldier, he was forced to stay back home and take calls from pay phone to pay phone, all while caught in a heavy rain. When Tony asked what he had for him, Christopher’s simple response — “Wet shoes!” — epitomized everything he found frustrating about his place in the food chain. The next time you’re feeling the same way, and you also need to be careful about what you say, you might re-claim a little bit of self-respect by venting in such a way.