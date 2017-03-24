'Sopranos' Characters We Were Happiest To See Knocked Off

Christopher Lines For When You Don’t Want To Wait Your Turn

#The Sopranos #TV Quotes
Features Writer
03.24.17
Christopher-Sopranos

HBO

He may have been impatient, hot-headed, and quick-to-anger, but Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) had a special place in the heart of crime boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). While The Sopranos (available to stream anytime on HBO Now) was Tony’s story, we see Christopher grow from two-bit hoodlum to one of the pillars of the Soprano crime family. Though he may have matured some over the show’s six seasons, there were some things Christopher was never able to outgrow, namely his impatience, coupled with a quick temper. The next time you have trouble waiting your turn, remember these Christopher quotes to help pass the time while you wait.

“Wet shoes!”

Christopher-Sopranos

HBO

When Tony saw an old rival in upstate Maine, Christopher was the guy he asked to do all the legwork for him back in New Jersey. While Christopher was eager to prove himself, reminding his boss that he was his soldier, he was forced to stay back home and take calls from pay phone to pay phone, all while caught in a heavy rain. When Tony asked what he had for him, Christopher’s simple response — “Wet shoes!” — epitomized everything he found frustrating about his place in the food chain. The next time you’re feeling the same way, and you also need to be careful about what you say, you might re-claim a little bit of self-respect by venting in such a way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Sopranos#TV Quotes
TAGSChristophermichael imperioliShareableThe SopranosTV Quotes
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP