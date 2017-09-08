Meet The New Class Of Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeers

Walt Disney Company

The Mickey Mouse Club has been around in one form or another since 1955. Created by Walt Disney, the variety show starred groups of teen performers who could sing, dance, and act. While Annette Funicello might be the biggest name from the original cast, most of the core “Red Team” would use their time at the Mickey Mouse Club to springboard to their adult careers. The same thing would happen again when the show rebooted in the 1990s on the Disney Channel. Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, JC Chasez, and Keri Russell all had their big break on the show.

Now, a new generation is coming and if they’re anything like past alumni, get to know them now because these kids are going to be huge. As part of the Disney Digital Network, the newly retooled Club Mickey Mouse will be a variety program designed to be shared on digital and social first. Even the announcement is aimed at social sharing, with a video introducing the cast to the world.

From the press release:

“Club Mickey Mouse” is one of the first programs created entirely for social feeds. The new Mouseketeers are true digital-first creators, selected with talent, authenticity, and attainability in mind. Over the course of seven weeks, they will share their journey on the @ClubMickeyMouse Instagram and Facebook accounts through Instagram stories, Boomerangs and Facebook Live videos, as they document the behind-the-scenes process of writing their own songs, choreographing their dances, and their experiences on set. Each week will culminate in a unique musical performance and a marquee music video. Walt Disney Records will also distribute the original music weekly through online music stores, including a new “Club Mickey Mouse” theme song which will be released on September 12, 2017.

The cast includes Regan Aliyah, Jenna Alvarez, Ky Baldwin, Gabe De Guzman, Leanne Tessa Langston, Brianna Mazzola, Sean Oliu, Will Simmons. Ranging in age from 15-18, the kids will be assisted by Internet choreography sensation Todrick Hall, and Alisha Marie.

The show will be available on the Club Mickey Mouse Facebook page and Instagram account, where fans can currently watch short biographies of each new Mouseketeer.