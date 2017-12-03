NBC

Before the surfacing of Access Hollywood footage featuring Donald Trump boasting about grabbing women by the p*ssy, Billy Bush wasn’t shy about being the media fixture he was. Bush exited the spotlight after the scandal broke and we haven’t seen much of him since. (Conversely, Trump became president and reportedly believes what he apologized for isn’t real.) This week, we’ll see Billy Bush on television again and it seems reasonable to presume he’ll chat about the subject a little bit.

Deadline reports Bush will be a guest on Monday’s edition of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It’s certainly not the first time CBS’ 11:37 guy has taken on a figure like this (remember Scaramuccimania?) and there’s an awful lot of intrigue marinated into this conversation. Questions about Bush’s own comments and behaviors in the recording will likely come up, same as queries about his attitude on Trump’s behavior and sexual misconduct at large. Colbert and Bush talking about the latter’s bungled Ryan Lochte reporting? Maybe if it were a different time.

As a helpful trip through memory lane, he’s how Colbert reacted to the leaked Access Hollywood audio in 2016.

Billy Bush will be playing through injury (kinda) during his Late Show broadcast. Last week Bush got wanged in the head with a golf ball and showed the evidence on Instagram.