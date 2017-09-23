Stephen Colbert Sends A Stern Warning To North Korea Over Their Continued Insults

Stephen Colbert will not stand idly by as North Korea continues to mock U.S. President Donald Trump during their latest round of verbal jousting. NO SIR! The Late Show host wants Kim Jong-un to “knock it off” on the insults. Why? He’s taking that job from Americans, dammit!

Colbert devoted a chunk of Friday monologue time to Kim Jong-un’s “dotard” line and North Korea’s foreign minister branding Trump’s U.N. speech as essentially “the sound of a dog barking.” The bespectacled late night host appreciated the imagery, but isn’t bullish on the source.

“Pretty sick burn to our president, which I have to say… knock it off!” warned Colbert. “You are not allowed to insult our leader like that. Sure, I’ve had my problems with President Trump, such as everything he has said and done. But I’m not going to stand here as an American and let somebody from another country talk smack our president! We can do it, okay? Membership has its privileges, alright? It’s in the Constitution!”

This patriotic declaration was quickly followed with an example of how an American citizen takes a pop at Trump.

“If I want to say that our president is a lump of uncooked pumpkin bread dough with a rusty Brillo pad balanced on top… that’s my right!” states Colbert to applause.

Come for the message to North Korea, stay for Colbert making the most of his right to vividly compare the president to unflattering things.

