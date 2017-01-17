George Costanza's Most Humiliating Breakups on Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld is entering his Netflix era. If it’s not too much trouble, he’ll be bringing something from his Crackle era to the new digs.

Netflix and Seinfeld have paired up for a freshly inked multifaceted deal that will see Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee shift from its Crackle home to the streaming giant. New episodes of the series will pop up in late 2017 and the previous episodes will make their way over too, allowing the American public the comfort of knowing Jay Leno still thinks automobiles are neat.

In addition to snaring the celeb-attracting series, Netflix has a pair of exclusive stand-up specials on the way from Seinfeld. Picking up the stand-up legend is the latest purchase in Netflix’s big ol’ comedy shopping spree. Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer have all recently scored lucrative deals to sling yuks onstage for the service and one wonders if there’s more deals to come over the next few months. COULD THIS BE GALLAGHER’S RETURN TO THE TOP??? (No. Probably not.)

“When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points,” said Seinfeld. “I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.”

Please keep your pitches for a Bee Movie adaptation to a minimum, please.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

