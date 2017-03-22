Comedians Live Out Their Rock Star Dreams On ‘The Comedy Jam’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyone daydreams about singing their heads off to a sold-out crowd, even today’s best comedians. And thanks to Comedy Central’s new series, The Comedy Jam, they get to do just that. These comedians tell personal stories about a song that means something to them, then perform that song on stage with a live band. Sure, these stand-ups can claim a sliver of this fantasy with their nightly gigs, but there’s nothing quite like bringing an audience to its knees with a rock anthem or a pop classic.

Did you know Detroiters co-creator and star Sam Richardson has a deep (and sexual) tie to Wayne’s World and Tia Carrere’s rendition of Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz?” Did you know he’s got a pretty impressive set of pipes and the composure to not lose his mind in the presence of a special guest?





@midnight host and nerd MC Chris Hardwick is a man of many talents and singing is one of them. On The Comedy Jam, Hardwick recalls the time he sang Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is” with Tom Cruise at San Diego Comic-Con (which understandably blew his mind) before he goes full-on Stacee Jaxx while performing Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.” The comic’s love for the tune is obvious, especially when he goes full ’80s glam rock.





The Comedy Jam premieres March 22nd on Comedy Central.