Sony

While their affection for one another was (usually) clear, the Study Group on Community also had a penchant for withering one-liners. While they usually adopted the sibling mentality of “just because I can insult this person doesn’t mean that outsiders can,” that didn’t stop them from roasting the ever loving hell out of each other. Yes, it’s mean, but when the insults are so well-crafted, who are we to stand in the way of verbal annihilation?

While Community was one of those shows that had an insane ratio of jokes per minute, a few choice burns manage to stick out in a sea of quips. Stroll through the halls of Greendale once again as you relieve the sting.

10. “I can hear her armpit hair growing from here.” — Jeff

NBC

Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) has plenty of issues with women, but even the male gaze can be manipulated for laughs. It’s easy to forgive Jeff’s unneeded commentary on a woman’s bodily autonomy when directed at Tiny Nipples Vaughan (Eric Christian Olsen) and his constant throng of adoring women. When you’re that oblivious and douche-adjacent, you deserve whatever cracks are thrown your way.