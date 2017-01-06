TBS

As speculation mounts over a potential shift from a daily to a weekly format, Conan can at least boast that they have a spin-off in development at TBS. Seeing as Carpool Karaoke and Jimmy Fallon’s Silly Billy Lip Sync Showcase have already done the late night spin-off thing, ushering the mega-popular Clueless Gamer segment to its own habitat already feels long overdue.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the Conan bit is being developed as a standalone series at TBS. Considered “likely” to go to series, this project will have the noted obstacle of having to sort out a new “clueless gamer.” Conan O’Brien will exec produce the show, but he’s not going to be the gamer in question for this new era. Provided there are affable celebrities out there willing to be baffled by video games, we’re sure it’ll pan out just fine. (Even if Conan himself will be very difficult to top.)

According to TBS president Kevin Reilly, the project has also been nudged into existence by the video game companies themselves.

“We’re going into production next month on a new series, Clueless Gamer, based on the viral video he’s done where he essentially makes fun of video games, gets celebrities to play and makes commentary on them,” Reilly told THR. “We’ve gotten to the point where video game companies are sending us their new product for us to play and make fun of because it’s been such a huge success. We’re going to go into production on a series of that.”

Embracing the viral side of a talk show will likely be a growing trend in 2017. We’ll have to wait and see if Conan going to a weekly format will also be a 2017 move too.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)