Conan O’Brien‘s TBS sting has had enjoyed considerable acclaim thanks to “Conan Without Borders,” his series of travel specials. Not only has Conan chosen locations that are notable or feature some personal connection, like his shows in Cuba and Armenia, he’s also taken on locations that have some sort of current significance in daily events. He traveled to South Korea before tensions rose. He traveled to Israel to look at both sides of the situation with Palestine. And he made his way to Mexico early in Trump’s first year as the president harped on about his “great” wall.

Now O’Brien’s responding to the president again with another special that will take on Haiti, announcing the trip in a tweet that was delivered with the right amount of disdain from the host:

Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it. Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends. Stay tuned for my report. #ConanWithoutBorders — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 14, 2018

The trip is sure to feature plenty of jabs at President Trump and his comments referring to Haiti and other nations as “sh*tholes.” Much of the host’s trip to Mexico featured plenty of jokes at the president’s expense while mixing in some reactions from the locals in the area.

But the main point of “Conan Without Borders” is positivity and giving a look at a country that viewers normally wouldn’t have a chance. Conan has become a sort of jester ambassador between the U.S. and the rest of the globe, a welcome and not entirely predictable bit of evolution in his long career.