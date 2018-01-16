It Sounds Like Conan O’Brien Will Visit The ‘Lovely People’ Of Haiti Just To Spite Donald Trump

#Politics #Travel #Donald Trump #Conan
01.16.18 4 hours ago

Over the weekend, talk show host Conan O’Brien announced on Twitter that he would be visiting the country of Haiti following President Trump’s alleged “sh*thole” comments. “Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends,” he wrote after joking about the Donald’s “very negative Yelp review.” Aside from his late Sunday tweet, however, neither the titular Conan host nor TBS had anything much to say about the proposed visit until Monday’s episode, when O’Brien officially announced his plans for the Caribbean nation.

“I have no idea what the president has against the people of Haiti, but if the president doesn’t like them, they must be lovely people,” O’Brien began. “Which is why later this week I’m going to fly to Haiti, visit with them and say hello, try to make some friends over there. It’s going to be our Conan in Haiti show.” The next installment in the show’s Conan Without Borders series, which includes previous stops in Mexico and Israel, the new special will undoubtedly feature many of the same tenets as its predecessors. These travel specials aren’t without their criticisms, but when they get it right (as Conan‘s Armenia trip did), they really get it right.

Besides, the late night comedian isn’t going to pass up yet another opportunity to spite Trump. “I was thinking about it, and I’m sure I’m going to love Haiti because Trump hates it so much,” he said. “What I’ve noticed is, whenever that guy hates something, I wind up loving it.”

