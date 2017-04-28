Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Something happens to Conan O’Brien when he puts on a VR headset — he can’t help himself. He just wants to make virtual love. Every time Clueless Gamer has a segment featuring VR, at least 20% of it is Conan wishing and yearning for a sex simulation while co-host Aaron Bleyaert inches away from him. It’s entertaining and uncomfortable.

And while the latest Clueless Gamer, featuring Oculus Rift horror game Wilson’s Heart, adds to Conan’s ever-growing library of hilarious hopes for digital sex, it really just comes down to throwing clipboards. Who knew casually tossing aside a clipboard could be so damn funny? This is exactly why VR is great.

It might say a lot about Conan that he’s drooling for a digital sexual partner one second then totally satisfied by throwing unlimited clipboards to the floor the next, but I’m no psychiatrist. All I know is that it’s funny.

Let’s take a look at this Wilson’s Heart.