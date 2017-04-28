The Best 'Clueless Gamer' Segments From Conan

Conan’s Wishes For Oculus Rift Lovemaking Are Dashed Again In A Ridiculous ‘Clueless Gamer’

04.27.17 39 mins ago

Something happens to Conan O’Brien when he puts on a VR headset — he can’t help himself. He just wants to make virtual love. Every time Clueless Gamer has a segment featuring VR, at least 20% of it is Conan wishing and yearning for a sex simulation while co-host Aaron Bleyaert inches away from him. It’s entertaining and uncomfortable.

And while the latest Clueless Gamer, featuring Oculus Rift horror game Wilson’s Heart, adds to Conan’s ever-growing library of hilarious hopes for digital sex, it really just comes down to throwing clipboards. Who knew casually tossing aside a clipboard could be so damn funny? This is exactly why VR is great.

TeamCoco

It might say a lot about Conan that he’s drooling for a digital sexual partner one second then totally satisfied by throwing unlimited clipboards to the floor the next, but I’m no psychiatrist. All I know is that it’s funny.

Let’s take a look at this Wilson’s Heart.

Around The Web

TAGSCLUELESS GAMERCONANVirtual Reality

First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

04.27.17 13 hours ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 14 hours ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 7 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP