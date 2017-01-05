Does It Make Sense To Shift ‘Conan’ To A Weekly Format?

HBO/TBS

Despite regular editions of Conan‘s “Clueless Gamer” segment and occasional trips abroad, late night host Conan O’Brien isn’t competing all that well in the current market for eyeballs. During late cable programming’s final push before the holiday break, his nightly TBS series lost viewers in the coveted 18-49 demographic while Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah made gains. What’s more, fellow TBS late night comedy host (and Wednesday lead-in) Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has moved past the talk show veteran and caught up with The Daily Show.

Even so, TBS has remained publicly happy with O’Brien’s program. The network even went so far as to renew Conan through 2018 back in 2014, when the host signed a new contract with the network to stay on as its leading late night figure. Yet Bee’s popularity and the cable channel’s renewed focus on scripted comedy programming may have altered some plans. At least that’s according to Turner Chairman and CEO John Martin who reportedly told The Wrap at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that Conan would be transformed from a nightly into a weekly broadcast.

When The Wrap‘s story went to publication, neither Conaco nor TBS had anything to say about the matter. Turner, meanwhile, didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment. Yet a followup with Turner by Uproxx‘s Dan Seitz revealed “nothing has been decided at this point” about the future of Conan, and whether or not said future included nightly or weekly programming. All of this begs the question whether or not shifting to the increasingly popular weekly format would make sense for O’Brien and his team.