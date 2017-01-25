Top 10 Netflix Shows You Need to Watch

Connie Britton And Kyle Chandler Refused To Let Their ‘Friday Night Lights’ Characters Have An Affair

Web Culture Editor
01.25.17

NBC

Coach and Mrs. Coach (Eric and Tami Taylor, if you must) gave plenty of people #RelationshipGoals during the five season run of Friday Night Lights, thanks to the way they managed to juggle coaching a high school football team, parenthood, and whatever else was came their way while maintaining a loving and supportive marriage.

And apparently, we have series stars Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler in part to thank for that. Britton revealed during a new episode of EW’s Binge podcast that she and her costar were extremely adamant about their characters staying faithful to one another, when it would have been so easy for the writers to throw in an affair as an easy way to crank up the drama.

There was so much passion about these characters that we were playing and this world that we were creating. We felt very strongly about the things that we felt strongly about. We were like, ‘We’re never letting the writers have us have an affair. If they try to do it, we’re not going to do it.’ And we told them so.

What we thought would be really interesting and what we thought this would be the perfect format for on the show was to actually show what most couples go through which is just trying to be partners to each other and get through the day. They need each other and they also really love each other.

Clearly the approach worked, as the fictional marriage still sets the bar for TV couples over five years after the series concluded.

(Via EW)

TAGSCONNIE BRITTONfriday night lightsKYLE CHANDLER
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP