Coolio Wants To Help You Avoid Future Embarrassment By Teaching Proper Rap Pronunciation

#Coolio #Jimmy Kimmel Live #Jeopardy! #Jimmy Kimmel
Trending Writer
01.06.18

No one wants to let the combination of Alex Trebek (get well soon!) and Coolio down. Who could handle that burden? NO ONE COULD! THAT’S A HERCULEAN FEAT! Thankfully, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is here to help.

This valuable bit of community service comes into existence thanks to a Jeopardy! contestant who lost $3,000 for referring to Coolio and L.V.’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” as “Gangster’s Paradise” and Trebek isn’t here to let that sh*t slide.

“That’s about the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” notes the ABC chat show host after showing the visual evidence. “He still won the game, but what happened to Nick is preventable and should never happen to anyone again.”

To curb future game show embarrassments of this nature, Kimmel introduced the Coolio hosted segment “Pronunciation Station” into the world, allowing the “Fantastic Voyage” recording artist to educate white folks on how to get the vernacular right. Can this uptight gaggle of four-eyed pasty dudes be transformed by Coolio’s teachings? Yes, but Coolio needs the patience of a saint to power through the process.

Here’s hoping Coolio popping up on ABC opens the door for another incredibly uncomfortable episode of Celebrity Wife Swap. Bring CWS back to network TV, you cowards!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Coolio#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Jeopardy!#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSCOOLIOjeopardyjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel live

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 3 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP