HBO Has Renewed ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ For Season 10

HBO

A round of celebratory Mister Softee cones all around, as HBO has announced that Larry David and Curb Your Enthusiasm will live again. Getting in ahead of the haters, David said himself, “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

This renewal comes just a day after the show was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (David) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Production on season 10 will start in the spring.

Curb first aired in 2001. Season nine, which brought the show back after a six-year hiatus, focused primarily on David’s Fatwa! The Musical to mixed results (though the final two episodes with Lin-Manuel Miranda were among the season’s best). It saw the return of veteran cast members like Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, as well as new guest stars like Bryan Cranston, Lauren Graham, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman, Carrie Brownstein, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins, Steven Weber, Katie Aselton and Judge Judy Sheindlin. Ultimately the season, which ended December 3, was pretty OK. Pretttttty, prettttttty OK.