Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

NBC hasn’t brought back Seinfeld, much to the chagrin of Seinfeld Current Day, but Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning to HBO on October 1 after a six-year break. Think about that. The last new Curb aired on September 11, 2011. The number-one song in the country was “Moves Like Jagger,” and there’s been something like five Spider-Mans (Spider-Men?) since then.

Speaking of superheroes: Larry is a reluctant one in the season nine trailer. “There is only one hero who never stays silent,” an ominous voiceover says over noir-like footage of callbacks from previous episodes (Al Abbas Original Best Chicken! Respect Wood!). “Who fights against injustice wherever he finds it and the world needs him now more than ever.” Commence the sighing and shrugging. Larry David is the cranky hero we deserve, and need.

As for why Curb is returning after the lengthy hiatus, David explained, “I’m not a miser. I don’t really miss things, people that much, but I was missing it and I was missing these idiots, so I thought, ‘Yeah, what the hell?’ And I got tired of people asking is the show coming back? I couldn’t get asked that question anymore and I wasn’t ready to say no, never.” It’s good to have Larry back.