Ever since HBO announced Seinfeld co-creator Larry David’s other hit show Curb Your Enthusiasm would return for a ninth season last summer, fans have been waiting ever so patiently for more. From Curb regular J.B. Smoove to the network itself, audiences have had to get by with the tiniest hints of morsels. Thankfully, HBO and David decided to break the ice with a short teaser and some promo art announcing the official premiere date for Curb‘s new season.

Combined with a bombastic classic score and a tagline only David himself could have yelled at HBO’s press department about (“He Left. He Did Nothing. He Returned.”), Larry graces the screen with a classic Greek-style toga while on top of a spinning floor. “That was good! Let’s go around again,” he tells the camera before delivering his trademark smirk. “It’s fun.” Cue the highly meme-able Curb theme song (“Frolic” by Italian composer Luciano Michelini) and eureka! We’ve got an official premiere date for season 9’s triumphant debut Sunday, October 1st at 10pm ET/PT on HBO.

Whether or not creator and star Larry David decides to show up wearing a toga remains to be seen, though the 70-year-old comedy writer and actor doesn’t look half bad while wearing it for the camera.